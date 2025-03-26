Liberia: New Acting Director General of Nafaa Calls for Financial Audit Amid U.S.$3.1 Million Arrears

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) is currently facing significant financial challenges, including outstanding arrears totaling US$3.1 million, according to the newly appointed acting Director General, J. Cyrus Saygbe, Sr.

Saygbe took office on March 24, following the suspension of former Director General, Madam Emma Glassco, due to allegations of financial mismanagement and administrative inefficiency.

During his induction Monday, Saygbe highlighted the financial difficulties confronting the agency, including unpaid vendor bills, unresolved Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) income tax and NASSCORP withholding issues, and overdue payments to the National Port Authority (NPA). He emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues to ensure the agency's operational continuity.

"We met an unverified bank balance of at least US$450,000 that will meet critical salary obligations for staff just for the months of March and April 2025. We have asked our internal auditor from the IAA assigned at NaFAA to commence the review and verification of these arrears to enable us to commence disbursements where needed and begin the liquidation of these liabilities where possible," Saygbe said.

He also acknowledged the challenges posed by low staff morale and bureaucratic delays and stressed the importance of leaving past issues behind to move forward with solutions. "We have begged the indulgence of our NaFAA colleagues to leave the past behind us as we all forge ahead to improve these challenges," Saygbe added.

As part of his reform agenda, Saygbe has called for comprehensive financial audits, including partnerships with the General Auditing Commission, and scheduled audits between May and June 2025. He also emphasized the importance of personnel and payroll audits, which are being discussed with the Civil Service Agency (CSA) to address salary disparities.

"We are committed to cultivating a culture of mutual respect and professional growth. Initiatives such as 'Pause and Reflect' day scheduled for May 2025, introducing an annual Staff Recognition event will help boost morale, foster teamwork, and drive excellence at every level," Saygbe noted.

The acting DG also highlighted the potential of the ongoing Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project, supported by the World Bank, which is expected to conclude in September 2026. With a budget of approximately US$21 million, the project aims to foster economic growth, enhance livelihoods, and improve food security.

"My engagement with the Project Implementation Unit last week provided me with the appreciation and confidence that the project team is up to the task to meet these deliverables. As such, a follow-on project is being discussed with our Technical Directors and the PIU to deepen the gains and explore new areas to sustain our interventions," Saygbe said.

Saygbe also emphasized the importance of expanding aquaculture initiatives, including outsourcing hatcheries and launching breeding programs. He expressed plans to create significant industrial growth through public-private partnerships to develop fisheries processing and canning facilities, which could provide new opportunities for graduates from the University of Liberia's Fisheries department.

"Our comprehensive plans include the construction of a unified office complex where our workforce can collaborate as one cohesive family. To stimulate further investment, we will host roundtable discussions before the end of the third quarter of 2025 with local and international companies, ensuring that every dollar invested yields maximum impact," Saygbe said.

Regarding NaFAA's financial commitments to Liberia's national budget, Saygbe emphasized that once the agency stabilizes, it will strive to remit its contributions, reinforcing its commitment to the nation's development goals.

"As we continue to assume the esteemed position of the Presidency of the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC), we are committed to fostering deeper collaboration and strengthening relationships within the region amongst the other four-member countries--Benin, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast," Saygbe remarked.

He also acknowledged the ongoing partnerships with international organizations like the Arab and African Coastal States of the Atlantic Ocean (ATLAFCO) and the African Development Bank, which have supported the agency in sustainable fisheries management.

"We will work towards a unified approach to the sustainable use of fisheries resources, which will ultimately benefit our country and the region. Together, with our partners, we will drive progress and work towards the creation of a more resilient and prosperous fisheries sector," he added.

In fostering an open and collaborative work environment, Saygbe requested that all employees address him by his first name and assured them that their honest feedback and constructive criticism would be valued.

"We are all professional colleagues, and our mutual respect is the cornerstone of our collaborative success. By breaking down traditional hierarchies and embracing an open, respectful, and supportive work environment, we will not only strengthen our team but also pave the way for innovative solutions," he said.

Saygbe extended his gratitude to President Joseph Boakai and the Board of Directors for entrusting him with the responsibility to lead NaFAA. He promised to build on the successes of his predecessors and transform current challenges into opportunities for growth.

"I would also like to acknowledge Madam Emma Glassco for keeping the torch burning over the years. We will build on the successes and overcome the challenges. We now stand at a pivotal juncture," Saygbe concluded.