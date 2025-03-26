Liberia: Armed Forces of Liberia Launches 'Operation True Guardian' to Boost Border and Maritime Security

The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has launched 'Operation True Guardian,' a military operation aimed at enhancing national security and strengthening Liberia's border and coastal defenses.

The operation began on March 23, 2025, with AFL personnel deployed to the western counties of Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, and Gbarpolu to conduct security patrols.

In a statement released on Monday, the AFL outlined that the operation would involve quarterly patrols across the country, focusing on improving border security, maritime surveillance, and combating illegal activities such as transnational crime, drug trafficking, and smuggling.

The AFL says it plans to establish Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in these areas and collaborate closely with local government officials, law enforcement, and communities to address security challenges.

"Operation True Guardian aims to enhance the AFL's readiness to secure Liberia's borders, prevent maritime crimes, and maintain internal stability," the statement said. "The initiative will also foster cooperation between the military, local communities, and other security agencies."

The AFL highlighted concerns about rising cross-border smuggling, the trafficking of drugs and arms, and the potential threats to national security posed by these illegal activities.

The Minister of National Defense and the Chief of Staff of the AFL emphasized the importance of coordinated and ongoing patrols to address these security challenges, with plans to extend the operation to other regions on a quarterly basis.