Liberia: Armed Forces of Liberia Launches 'Operation True Guardian' to Boost Border and Maritime Security

25 March 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Yaway Jaivey

 

The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has launched 'Operation True Guardian,' a military operation aimed at enhancing national security and strengthening Liberia's border and coastal defenses.

The operation began on March 23, 2025, with AFL personnel deployed to the western counties of Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, and Gbarpolu to conduct security patrols.

In a statement released on Monday, the AFL outlined that the operation would involve quarterly patrols across the country, focusing on improving border security, maritime surveillance, and combating illegal activities such as transnational crime, drug trafficking, and smuggling.

The AFL says it plans to establish Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in these areas and collaborate closely with local government officials, law enforcement, and communities to address security challenges.

"Operation True Guardian aims to enhance the AFL's readiness to secure Liberia's borders, prevent maritime crimes, and maintain internal stability," the statement said. "The initiative will also foster cooperation between the military, local communities, and other security agencies."

The AFL highlighted concerns about rising cross-border smuggling, the trafficking of drugs and arms, and the potential threats to national security posed by these illegal activities.

The Minister of National Defense and the Chief of Staff of the AFL emphasized the importance of coordinated and ongoing patrols to address these security challenges, with plans to extend the operation to other regions on a quarterly basis.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.