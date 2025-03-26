Liberia: Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Urges Unity in Liberia Boxing Association for Development of the Sport

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia - The Assistant Minister for Sports at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Murvee Gray, has emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration for the development of boxing in Liberia.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the newly elected leadership of the Liberia Boxing Association (LBA) at the association's headquarters on Broad Street, Gray urged the leadership to avoid confusion and work together for the common good of the sport.

"The game of boxing will not develop in the mix of confusion," Gray said, stressing that the government is committed to helping youth develop their boxing skills.

He assured the newly elected LBA president, Mr. Arku Kortee, and the leadership that the Ministry of Youth and Sports is ready to support the growth of boxing in Liberia, especially in training young people interested in the sport.

"The government is interested in helping to develop the skills of youth who have a passion for boxing. I urge you to continue working together for the growth of the sport and to train the youth, so they can participate in local and international competitions," Gray added.

Gray also emphasized the need for inclusivity, stating that for the leadership to bring about positive change, all members of the association should be brought on board. He noted that fresh ideas from all members would contribute to the development of boxing.

The Assistant Minister highlighted the entertainment value of boxing, especially noting the impressive displays at the recent Paris Olympics.

"Boxing is an exciting sport, and there are many youths who are passionate about it. It's time for the LBA leadership to train these youth for future competitions," Gray said.

Carlos E. Tingbah, Assistant Minister of Mines and Energy, also expressed support for the new leadership. He praised the peaceful elections of the new LBA leadership and promised his full backing.

Tingbah, a longtime boxing enthusiast, shared his personal connection to the sport, recalling how he was introduced to boxing by a friend, Joseph Kusuba. He expressed a deep commitment to helping elevate boxing in Liberia, regardless of his official position.

"I don't take this occasion lightly. Boxing is dear to my heart, and I am committed to helping lift the sport to new heights in Liberia. My passion for boxing will continue, whether or not I hold a position," said Tingbah.

In his address, the newly elected president of LBA, Arku Kortee, assured the members of his full support to revive the spirit of boxing in the country. He expressed his commitment to working closely with other officials and members to restore and develop boxing in Liberia.

"We will work together to reawaken the spirit of boxing and ensure its growth in Liberia," Kortee stated.