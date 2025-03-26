West Africa: Liberia Reaffirms Commitment to Eradicate Tuberculosis On World TB Day 2025

Paynesville - In a unified display of solidarity, Liberia has strengthened its resolve to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) as government officials, healthcare practitioners, and civil society representatives convened to commemorate World TB Day. The event took place at Paynesville City Hall on Monday, March 24, 2025, highlighting the nation's collective effort to combat this pervasive health challenge.

Under the banner "Yes, We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver," the gathering emphasized Liberia's strides in addressing TB while acknowledging the ongoing challenges that persist. The celebration drew participation from students, healthcare professionals, political figures, and international organizations, including Plan International Liberia, The Global Fund, the World Health Organization (WHO), Healthy Life, Partners in Health, and The Carter Center. Together, they pledged to enhance their efforts in the fight against TB.

Organized by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with various partners, the event received crucial funding from The Global Fund. A significant moment was the reading of a presidential proclamation by Patrick W. Bucha Jr., the Student Council President of Elizabeth Croco Memorial High School, which underscored the government's commitment to TB eradication. The proclamation articulated the President's strategic vision for addressing the health crisis posed by TB.

Globally, TB remains a critical health issue, with the WHO reporting that approximately 10.8 million individuals contracted the disease in 2023, resulting in around 1.25 million fatalities. Liberia, classified among the 30 nations with the highest TB burden, reported an incidence rate of 308 cases per 100,000 people. In 2023 alone, Liberia documented 7,447 TB cases, with comprehensive HIV testing performed on all patients; 10% were found to be co-infected with TB and HIV, and 90% of these individuals initiated antiretroviral therapy. Moreover, the country identified 156 cases of multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB), with 81% receiving treatment.

In his proclamation, President Boakai S. declared March 24 as World TB Day, calling for heightened national awareness, increased investments, and robust health interventions to combat TB. A focal point of the event was the appointment of First Lady Kartumu Boakai as Liberia's National TB Champion. Although she was unable to attend due to travel commitments, she expressed her dedication to leveraging her platform for TB advocacy and funding enhancement.

"As National TB Champion, my goal is to ensure that every Liberian has access to necessary healthcare. The fight against TB demands unity, commitment, and determination," she stated.

The Office of the First Lady expressed gratitude to The Global Fund, WHO, and Plan International Liberia for their unwavering support in bolstering Liberia's healthcare framework. During the event, a representative from the First Lady's office remarked on the attainability of ending TB through strategic investments and unwavering dedication from the national community.

"We have witnessed remarkable advancements, including the deployment of digital X-ray machines and GeneXpert diagnostic tools across all 15 counties, alongside an increase in TB treatment centers from 277 in 2018 to 370 today. These developments demonstrate that, with the right partnerships and investments, we can end TB in Liberia," the representative emphasized.

To further enhance TB diagnostics and treatment, The Global Fund officially presented 50 Olympus microscopes aimed at improving laboratory accuracy and timeliness in TB detection. Despite these advancements, challenges such as stigma, misinformation, and inadequate funding persist. Liberia's Chief Medical Officer, Catherine T. Cooper urged citizens to prioritize TB awareness.

"Many individuals with TB remain unaware of their condition and continue to transmit the disease. We must act decisively, reaffirm our commitment, and sustain our investments to address TB as a significant public health threat," she urged.

The WHO highlighted the critical burden of TB in the African region, which experiences 2.5 million new cases and 404,000 deaths annually--a staggering rate of one life lost every 78 seconds. Miriam Murray, Country Director of Plan International Liberia, reiterated her organization's commitment to supporting Liberia's TB eradication efforts.

"Eliminating TB transcends medical interventions; it encompasses health equity and ensures that every Liberian, especially youth, is safeguarded," she stated, calling for increased youth involvement in health initiatives and community education.

Murray reaffirmed Plan International's partnership with the Government of Liberia, stressing that ongoing investment and collective action are vital to conquering TB, HIV, and malaria.

While Liberia has made notable progress in TB detection and treatment, persistent stigma, misinformation, and funding challenges obstruct complete eradication. The event concluded with a renewed call to action, urging government bodies, civil society organizations, international partners, and communities to collaborate in the fight against TB.

With strengthened alliances, increased financial commitments, and a unified national effort, Liberia is poised to achieve its goal of eliminating TB and fostering a healthier future for all.