South Sudan: UN Calls for Immediate Ceasefire As South Sudan Edges Closer to Renewed Civil War

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Wednesday called for an immediate end to hostilities and urgent dialogue between the country's leaders to prevent a relapse into civil war, as violence escalates around the capital city.

"To prevent a relapse into civil war, the Parties must recommit to the Revitalized Peace Agreement by ceasing all hostilities and strictly adhering to the ceasefire, resolving grievances through dialogue, and reconvening as a truly unified government," said Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS.

The world's youngest country has been mired in conflict which erupted shortly after independence from Sudan in 2011, between Government forces led by President Salva Kiir, and fighters loyal to his rival Riek Machar, who has served as First Vice President since 2020 in a broad-based governing coalition.

Clashes intensify

Fighting has escalated over the past 24 hours, with clashes reported between Government troops of the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Army in Opposition near Rejaf, just south of the capital Juba, and in Wunaliet, to the west.

The situation in Upper Nile, in the north of the country, also remains volatile. Earlier this month the so-called White Army - a youth militia - overran South Sudanese army barracks in Nasir. In response, Government forces launched retaliatory aerial bombardments on civilian areas, using barrel bombs that allegedly contained highly flammable accelerants.

An UNMISS helicopter - attempting to evacuate wounded SSPDF soldiers - in Nasir, region was also attacked this month, killing a crew member as well as several South Sudanese soldiers, including an injured General.

Children at extreme risk

Virginia Gamba, UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, also warned that the surge in fighting is putting children at grave risk of violations, including killing, sexual violence and recruitment into armed groups.

"I am deeply concerned over the escalating violence, particularly in the Upper Nile province, and I urge all parties to silence their weapons and comply with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law," she said.

"The stability of the country and a lasting peace for all, including new generations, is at stake."

Repeated warnings

Earlier this week, Mr. Haysom warned that South Sudan was "teetering on the brink of civil war," citing indiscriminate attacks on civilians, forced displacement and ethnic tensions.

Renewed fighting "would devastate not only South Sudan but the entire region, which simply cannot afford another war," he said.

Fragile peace at stake

Civil war erupted in 2013 between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and those aligned with First Vice President Machar. The war - marked by ethnic violence, mass atrocities and a widespread humanitarian crisis - lasted until a fragile peace deal was signed in 2018.

Though the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement brought a degree of stability, delays in its implementation and continued political rivalries have kept tensions simmering.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in South Sudan remains dire, with over nine million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, including two million internally displaced persons.