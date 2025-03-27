Africa: Statement By the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On the Reported Detention of South Sudan's First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar

document

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expresses deep concern over reports regarding the detention of the First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Dr. Riek Machar. The African Union underscores the imperative for all stakeholders to de-escalate the situation, uphold the spirit and letter of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), which remains the cornerstone for sustainable peace, stability, and national reconciliation.

The African Union urges all concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from any actions that could exacerbate tensions, and engage in constructive dialogue to resolve any outstanding issues through peaceful and legal means. The well-being of the South Sudanese people must remain the foremost priority, and all efforts must be directed towards ensuring an environment conducive to lasting peace and development.

The African Union stands in solidarity with the people of South Sudan and reiterates its unwavering support for the full and timely implementation of the peace agreement. In this regard, the AU remains ready to work closely with the Government of South Sudan, regional and international partners, including the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), to foster stability and inclusive governance in the country.

The Chairperson calls upon all parties to recommit to the principles of dialogue, cooperation, and respect for human rights as essential pillars of a peaceful and prosperous South Sudan. The Chairperson will deploy the AU Panel of the Wise to Juba as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation.