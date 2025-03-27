Nigeria: 5 Non-African Countries Nigerian Passport Holders Can Travel to Without a Visa

One of the most immediate benefits of visa-free travel is increased mobility across different countries around the world. Nigerians can visit several countries without the financial burden and bureaucratic complexities associated with visa applications.

Notably, some non-African countries have extended visa-free entry to certain African countries, broadening opportunities for both tourism and commerce.

However, Nigeria's low passport ranking continues to limit access to global travel, business, and international engagement, restricting mobility on a broader scale.

That said, here are five non-African countries that Nigerian passport holders can visit without a visa:

Countries Nigerians can visit without a visa

Dominica

Nigerian nationals are granted a visa-free stay of up to six months in Dominica, a picturesque Caribbean island renowned for its lush rainforests, volcanic hot springs, and the Boiling Lake. Furthermore, after meeting the required financial conditions, people can apply for citizenship and a passport under Dominica's Citizenship by Investment program.

St. Kitts and Nevis

The Caribbean twin-island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis is well-known for its breathtaking beaches and mountains covered in clouds. Visa-free travel is permitted for a maximum of three months for Nigerian nationals. The nation also has one of the oldest Citizenship by Investment programs in the world, which allows a quicker route to citizenship through financial contributions and due investigation.

Barbado

Another popular Caribbean island that does not require a visa for Nigerian tourists is Barbados, which is well-known for its lively culture and food. Nigerian nationals are permitted to visit Barbados for a maximum of three months. With more than 600,000 tourists annually, the island is frequently referred to be the culinary center of the Caribbean.

Vanuatu

Nigerian passport holders are granted a 30-day visa-free stay in Vanuatu, a Pacific Island nation made up of about 80 islands. Vanuatu is known for its beaches, jungles, and volcanoes, as well as its natural beauty and tourism potential, despite its economic difficulties.

Micronesia

Nigerian nationals are granted a 30-day visa-free stay to Micronesia, a group of more than 600 islands in the Pacific Ocean. The nation is a popular location for adventure visitors because of its rich marine life and historical wreck dives.

