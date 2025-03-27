Niger Junta Sets Out Five-Year Transition to Constitutional Rule

Niger's ruling junta said there would be a five-year transition to constitutional rule starting from Wednesday, in an announcement during a signing ceremony for a new transition charter.

Junta leader Abdourahamane Tiani was sworn in as the country's transitional president on Wednesday.

A senior government official said Tiani will head the nation over a five-year "flexible" transition to constitutional rule.

The move effectively rebuffed attempts by the regional bloc to quicken the return to democracy.

The military in power in the Sahelian country staged a coup in 2023 and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Global push grows to free Niger's former president Mohamed Bazoum

New timeframe

The five-year "flexible" transition period began on Wednesday, according to Mahamane Roufai, the secretary general of the government, who was speaking at a ceremony in the capital Niamey where the new transition charter recommended by a recent national conference was approved.

Tchiani, an army veteran, was also elevated to the country's highest military rank of army general, cementing his grip on power.

The new president would have been in power for about seven years by the end of the transition period in 2030, following similar patterns of prolonged stints in power in Africa's junta-led countries, including Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

Like military rulers in Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger authorities also went on to kick out French and other European forces, and left the West African economic group, Ecowas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Niger Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso withdraw from French language body

The three Sahelien states are turning to Russia for support as they battle militant groups.

The time frame announced on Wednesday was in line with recommendations made in February by a commission following national discussions.

Niger's junta had initially proposed a three-year transition period right after the coup but that was rejected by Ecowas, which called it a provocation and threatened to intervene with the use of force.

Insurgency

Meanwhile, in the tri-border region of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, the jihadist insurgency in West Africa, linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, committed further attacks, including last week.

The insurgency in the Sahel region started when Islamist militants took over territory in northern Mali after a 2012 Tuareg rebellion.

It has since spread into neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso, and more recently into the north of coastal West African countries such as Togo and Ghana.

(with newswires)