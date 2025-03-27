Nigeria: Govt Outraged As 26,000 Children Held in Prisons for 5 Years

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the presence of about 26,000 children in custodial centres, describing it as a violation of laws requiring their placement in borstal institutions.

Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Interior, Mr Ozoya Imohimi in a Statement issued Wednesday in Abuja said the Interior minister, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo stated this at a high-level inter-agency meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday to address the urgent issue of children deprived of liberty in correctional facilities

The minister acknowledged the lack of adequate facilities and called for urgent action and penalties to address these legal and institutional gaps.

Dr Tunji-Ojo reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to addressing pressing issues within the nation's correctional system, with a specific focus on the alarming number of children in correctional centres and the broader goal of reforming Nigeria's justice system.

The Minister emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in governance. He said;

"Reality, as I always say, is not about losing ourselves in the past but focusing on the present to shape the future. The future is now, and we are determined to operate with a 'business unusual' mindset to drive real change."

Dr. Tunji-Ojo, outlined key reforms to transform correctional centres into centres for reformation and rehabilitation.

He announced the establishment of a Nigerian Paramilitary Academy to train officers in empathy and correctional principles.

According to Dr. Tunji-Ojo, emphasis will also be placed on non-custodial measures for non-violent offenders to reduce pre-trial detentions.

The Minister highlighted the importance of inter-ministerial collaboration to tackle juvenile detention and called for active participation from state governments, as correctional services require a federation-wide approach.

The Minister reiterated the administration's focus on delivering results under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He stressed that excuses would not be acceptable, urging all stakeholders to focus on action and measurable outcomes.

"The future is now. We are committed to building a system that generations yet to come will be proud to call their own. Correctional services are not about condemnation but correction, and this is the path we must follow," the Minister stated.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo further explained that, the 2024 report on children and young adults deprived of liberty presents a sobering reality, an alarming 26,000 children have been held annually in Correctional facilities over the past five years.

He said, this figure represents over 30% of the total inmate population, raising serious concerns about violations of child protection laws.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo highlighted the urgency of the issue, declaring that the government will investigate the breaches and hold institutions accountable. "The law is clear, children should not be in adult correctional centres. We will not tolerate violations of this law. There will be consequences for agencies that fail to uphold the law," he asserted.

The Minister said mobilizing political will and resources to drive systemic reforms and end arbitrary child detention is the best thing for our society

"It takes a whole village to raise a child. Our nation cannot afford to fail its children. This administration will ensure that by 2027, we talk about achievements, not promises," Dr. Tunji-Ojo affirmed.

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani said that, the 2024 report on children and young adults deprived of liberty paints a sobering reality. Between 2018 and 2022, an average of 26,000 children and young adults were held in custodial centres annually. These statistics are not just numbers, they represent vulnerable lives in urgent need of intervention