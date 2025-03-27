Nigeria: Why I'm Happy Over Clash With Senator Nwaebonyi - Ezekwesili

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said she was pleased with her clash with Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi of Ebonyi North because it brought to light the challenges women face in society.

Both individuals clashed during a Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions hearing on Tuesday.

The confrontation occurred amid a petition filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Ezekwesili attended the hearing alongside legal counsel Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi and chief petitioner Zubairu Yakubu.

Tensions escalated when the petitioner questioned the neutrality of committee members, alleging ties to Akpabio. This angered some lawmakers, who viewed the remarks as an attempt to undermine the committee's credibility. Ezekwesili also drew criticism for what some perceived as forcefully inserting herself into the proceedings.

As she insisted on being heard, she requested to be placed under oath, stating, "I am a citizen of Nigeria." This led to a heated argument with Nwaebonyi, who lashed out, saying, "You're a fool. What do you mean? Why are you talking to me like that? I will not take it. You're an insult to womanhood. People like you cannot be here."

Ezekwesili responded by calling him a "hooligan," escalating the exchange before order was restored.

In an interview on Tuesday evening, Nwaebonyi claimed Ezekwesili instigated the confrontation by calling him a hooligan and telling him to "shut up."

However, speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, Ezekwesili said she was pleased with her exchange with Nwaebonyi, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate.

"In this society, there is a historic attitude to voice; not just the voice of women but those who say that they do not agree with a situation or who, like me, are persistent in demanding public accountability from those that lead an institution that belongs to the society," she said.

"It is a historic more or less function. And so, that attitude pervades the way our lawmakers are behaving.

"I was actually very pleased with what happened yesterday because now it is in the public domain what women endure in many instances, and the rest of society may know little about it, but has not focused on it."

Ezekwesili accused Neda Imasuen, chairman of the Senate panel, of bias and demanded that he step down, adding that his withdrawal was necessary for justice and fairness.

She further demanded public accountability at the historic event and insisted that no group or individuals, regardless of power, should silence voices of accountability.

Ezekwesili said the main issue at hand of sexual harassment allegations was being sidelined by political distractions.