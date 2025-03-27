Nigeria: Bill to Strip VP, Govs, Deputy Govs of Immunity Scales Second Reading At Reps

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading, a Bill to strip the Vice President, Governors and their deputies of immunity against prosecution.

The Bill sponsored by Rep. Solomon Bob, passed through second reading alongside 41 other bills at the Plenary on Wednesday.

It was subsequently referred to the House Committee on Constitution Review.

Bob said the bill seeks to "promote accountability in public office" by removing the immunity currently granted to the vice-president, governors, and their deputies.

It was titled, "A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Qualify the Immunity Conferred on the President, Remove the Immunity Conferred on the Vice President, the Governors and their Deputies, in Order to Curb Corruption, Eradicate Impunity and Enhance Accountability in Public Office and for Related Matters (HB.1664)".

Section 308 of the constitution states that the President, Vice-President, Governor, and Deputy Governors during the period he/she is holding the office, shall not be subjected to civil or criminal proceedings.

If passed into law, only the president would have immunity from prosecution.