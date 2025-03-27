Nigeria: Govt Declares Public Holidays for Eid-El-Fitr

26 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

The Federal Government has declared Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Wednesday in a statement by the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

He congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

The Minister called on Muslims to "embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity and peace, emphasising the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society."

"Dr. Tunji-Ojo also encouraged citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly, while remembering the less privileged through acts of kindness and charity, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

"On behalf of the Federal Government, he extended heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim faithful and prayed that the blessings of the season bring happiness, success, and fulfillment to everyone," the statement read.

