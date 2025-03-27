Nigeria Records 886 Suspected Cholera Cases in Five Weeks - NCDC

The report noted a 75 per cent increase in cases and a 250 per cent rise in deaths compared to the same period in 2024.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 886 suspected cholera cases and 14 deaths in the first five weeks, spanning 27 January to 2 February 2025.

The agency made this known in a publication on its website on Tuesday, adding that the cases were recorded in 22 states nationwide.

The report noted a 75 per cent increase in cases and a 250 per cent rise in deaths compared to the same period in 2024.

According to NCDC, Bayelsa State accounts for 78% of the reported cases with 695 suspected infections. Southern Ijaw Local Government Area recorded 227 cases, making it the most affected LGA in the country.

Other states significantly affected include Rivers (54 cases), Niger (33), and Abia (32)

During the fifth epidemiological week, 100 new suspected cases were reported from seven states, with no deaths recorded.

The states affected were Bayelsa, Rivers, Enugu, Abia, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, and Delta.

The NCDC revealed that children under the age of five are the most vulnerable to the disease, followed by those aged 5-14 years.

Gender distribution shows a slight predominance in males, who make up 51 per cent of the cases reported so far

Speaking on national response and challenges, the NCDC said it collaborated with the multi-sectoral Cholera Technical Working Group and has intensified its response to the outbreak.

The agency noted it has focused on strengthening surveillance, supporting state-level laboratories, and implementing water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) interventions in high-risk areas.

It has also distributed medical supplies to affected states and ramped up public sensitisation campaigns to educate Nigerians on prevention measures.

Despite these efforts, NCDC said significant challenges persist. It noted that open defecation remains prevalent in affected communities, and many rural areas and urban slums lack access to potable water.

"Poor hygiene practices, inadequate health infrastructure, and insufficient resources for case management are also hampering control efforts," it said.

"Late reporting of suspected cases and limited active case searches have also delayed timely interventions."

Call to Action

The NCDC has called on state governments to allocate more resources toward WASH infrastructure and to strengthen community-level reporting mechanisms.

It also urged Nigerians to adopt basic hygiene practices, including regular hand washing, safe food handling, and proper disposal of waste.

The agency continues to emphasise the importance of seeking immediate medical attention for symptoms such as severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

About cholera

Cholera is a severe diarrheal disease caused by ingesting food or water contaminated with Vibrio cholerae bacteria.

It spreads quickly in areas with poor sanitation and limited access to clean water. Symptoms include acute watery diarrhoea, dehydration, and, in severe cases, death if left untreated.

The disease is preventable and treatable. Key preventive measures include maintaining proper hygiene, drinking safe water, and eating properly cooked food.

Oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and prompt medical attention can save lives in severe cases.

Outbreaks often occur in overcrowded settings with inadequate WASH infrastructure, underscoring the importance of addressing these gaps to control cholera effectively.