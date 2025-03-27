Nigeria: Bill to Strip VPs, Govs of Immunity Scales Second Reading in House of Reps

A bill seeking to strip vice presidents, governors and deputy governors of immunity has passed the second reading in the House of Representatives.

The constitutional amendment bill scaled through second reading during plenary on Wednesday.

The proposed legislation is sponsored by Solomon Bob, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Rivers State.

Bob said the bill seeks to "promote accountability in public office" by removing the immunity currently granted to the vice president, governors, and their deputies."

Other bill proposals that also passed second reading are a Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to separate the offices of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Attorney-General of a state from the offices of the Minister of Justice of the Federal Government and Commissioner for Justice of the Government of a state.

Also, a bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to grant citizenship rights to spouses of women from Nigeria and specify the minimum number of youths and women that may be appointed into specific offices, as well as bills to create Ijebu State, Ife-Ijesa State, Tiga State, Orlu State, and Etiti State.

This made the total number of bills that have successfully completed second reading to 81, following the approval of 39 constitutional amendment bills during the Senate's second reading on Tuesday.