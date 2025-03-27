Nigerian Govt Launches Guideline to Curb High Sodium Intake

He noted that this excessive overconsumption of sodium is directly tied to the alarming rise in hypertension, now affecting over 35 per cent of adults in the country

The Nigerian government has launched the National Guideline for Sodium Reduction as part of its efforts to prevent the adverse health consequences of excessive sodium intake.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, said the guideline is timely as research shows that the average salt intake in Nigeria far exceeds the World Health Organisation's recommended limit.

Mr Salako, represented by the Director, Food and Drug Services Department at the ministry, Olubunmi Aribeana, said many communities consume between seven and nine grams daily, against the WHO's recommended limit of five grams per day.

He noted that this excessive consumption of sodium is directly tied to the alarming rise in hypertension, now affecting over 35 per cent of adults in the country.

He also highlighted the impact of urbanisation on dietary habits, with increasing consumption of processed and packaged foods.

He noted that these changes pose new public health challenges, particularly the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases linked to high sodium intake.

"The situation is exacerbated in urban areas, where dining habits lean heavily towards saltier prepared meals, unconsciously risking our lives with dietary habits that could lead to devastating, long-term health consequences," he said.

He said today is a defining moment in the nation's commitment to protect and enhance the health of every Nigerian.

"It is with great pride and solemn responsibility that we launch our National Guideline for Sodium Reduction--a carefully crafted framework that symbolises our collective determination to prevent the adverse health consequences of excessive sodium intake," he said.

National Guideline for Sodium Reduction

Mr Salako described the guideline as the first of its kind in Africa, calling it a living manifesto for change that integrates global recommendations with Nigeria's unique context.

He explained that it introduces clear limits on sodium content in processed and packaged foods, ensuring alignment with global health standards through support from the WHO.

He said the guideline emphasised public education and behaviour change, noting that the strategy leverages mass media, social media, and grassroots outreach to increase awareness about the dangers of excessive sodium intake and encourage healthier dietary choices.

Mr Salako said the guideline also prioritises continuous monitoring and evaluation, allowing for data-driven decision-making to ensure sodium reduction efforts remain effective and adaptable.

According to Mr Salako, the document is a product of rigorous research by the Nigeria Sodium Study Team at the University of Abuja, alongside the National Technical Working Group on Sodium Reduction and other key stakeholders.

"Their contributions, alongside insights from both the public and private sectors, have enriched this guideline, making it a robust instrument of public policy," he said.

The minister also introduced the National Guideline for Food Handlers' Medical Test, describing it as a vital measure to safeguard the country's food supply chain.

He emphasised that the guideline establishes a standardised framework for regular medical screenings of food handlers, ensuring consistency and strengthening public health protections.

"Together, these guidelines form a cohesive framework that directly supports the implementation of the National Policy on Food Safety and Quality and its Implementation Plan, 2023," he said.

"By addressing both individual health awareness and systemic food safety standards, we are fostering a unified approach to achieving safer, healthier, and more reliable food practices across the nation."

Risk to public health

In her remark, the Director, Food and Drug Services Department at the ministry, Mrs Aribeana, said excessive sodium consumption poses serious risks to public health, and its detrimental effects are well-documented.

Mrs Aribeana, represented by the Director, Food, Cosmetic, Chemicals and Water Safety division at the ministry, Olufunmilola Yusuf-Olufowobi, said high sodium intake has been identified as a major contributor to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which are among the leading causes of death associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs),

"Alarmingly, the WHO reports that NCDs are responsible for over 70 per cent of deaths globally. It is in this context that the Department of Food and Drug Services remains resolutely committed to fostering healthier dietary practices and reducing sodium consumption nationwide," she said.

In her remark, the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, said this momentous occasion showcases Nigeria's unwavering dedication to combating the escalating burden of NCDs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Represented by Fagboyo Kayode, director food registration and regulatory directorate, she said the agency was committed to supporting the effective implementation of this guideline.

"Our regulatory oversight will ensure compliance with sodium reduction targets, clear labelling of sodium content in pre-packaged food products, and continuous engagement with the food industry to promote healthier alternatives to sodium," she said.

Mrs Adeyeye urged all stakeholders--government agencies, industry players, civil society organisations, and the general public--to work together with the government to implement the provisions of this guideline.

At the event, the Executive Director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Akinbode Oluwafemi, said today marks another major milestone in safeguarding public health in Nigeria through promoting a healthy diet.

Mr Oluwafemi noted that the effective implementation of this guideline will help in reducing excessive sodium intake and reduce cases of CVDs and NCDs.

"We remain committed to our partnership with the ministry and its agencies in promoting policies to enhance positive health outcomes," he said.