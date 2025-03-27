Nigeria: Why Increased Funding Is Not Enough to Reduce Nigeria's Malnutrition Rates

blog

The Nigerian government has followed through on its promise and increased its budgetary provisions for nutrition programmes, with a significant 33.7% increase in the 2025 proposed budget, from N127.24 billion in 2024 to N170.01 billion in 2025, bringing the total approved amount to 243 billion Naira. However, this is against the backdrop of an inflation rate of 24.48% in January 2025.

In September 2024, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, shared that the National Economic Council (NEC) had resolved to prioritise nutrition-focused interventions in the 2025 budget at all levels of government. The current allocation, a significant 746% increase from 2021's budget demonstrates the current government's commitment to tackling the country's malnutrition issues.

However, while government funding has grown, also due to the Naira devaluation, so has the country's malnutrition rate.

For decades, Nigeria has struggled with high malnutrition rates among its vulnerable population, particularly children in low-income settings and conflict regions. Currently, over 35 million children are trapped in a cycle of malnutrition, stunting and wasting as the country grapples with food insecurity, fuelled by a mix of economic uncertainty, climate shocks, and other interconnected factors.

Despite some progress since 2021, Nigeria still records 31.5% stunting rate among children under five, surpassing the African regional average of 30.7%. Wasting, another worrying indicator of undernutrition, persists in Nigeria at 6.5%, slightly above the African average of 6.0%.

While increased funding is undoubtedly a necessary step towards improving nutritional outcomes, it raises the question of whether funding alone is sufficient to effectively combat malnutrition.

A breakdown of the approved budget

From the approved budget, Nigeria aims to launch 249 new programmes to tackle malnutrition and boost food security nationwide. This commitment is backed by a coalition of nine ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

These include the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, which will lead the charge to improve food production and availability; the Ministry of Education, focusing on nutrition education and awareness across schools, and the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, which will provide healthcare services and support for vulnerable populations.

In addition, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has proposed to create jobs and promote economic growth in the agricultural sector; the Ministry of Livestock Development will enhance livestock production to improve food security; the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will leverage technology to improve agricultural productivity and food systems, and the Ministry of Water Resources to manage water resources to support agricultural development with general oversight from the Presidency and Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

However, across nine MDAs, 73 programmes are currently ongoing, with a combined value of over 29 billion Naira.

Why funds alone may not be translating into solutions

Over the past few years, Nigeria's budget allocation for nutrition programs has fluctuated, with ₦10.8 billion allocated in 2021, dropping to ₦6.5 billion in 2023, and an increase to ₦18.0 billion in 2024. These funds aim to reduce malnutrition and improve health outcomes. A comparison of data from the 2018 and 2023 NDHS reveals minimal progress in key child nutrition indicators. In 2018, 37% of Nigerian children aged 6-59 months were stunted, 7% were wasted, 22% were underweight, and 2% were overweight. By 2023, these figures changed to 40% stunted, 8% wasted, 27% underweight, and 1% overweight, indicating persistent challenges in addressing child malnutrition.

A critical question remains: Is the allocated funding being effectively utilised, and how much of it is actually being released? While budget allocations may look promising, delays or inconsistencies in fund disbursement can severely impact programme implementation.

One major factor that could explain this gap between funding and impact is poor coordination among stakeholders. Without strong multisectoral collaboration, even well-funded initiatives may struggle to deliver meaningful results.

To address these challenges, Nigeria Health Watch held a nutrition policy dialogue in 2024 themed "Addressing Coordination Bottlenecks for Improved Nutrition Outcomes." The dialogue brought together nutrition experts and stakeholders to examine key coordination challenges hindering effective nutrition interventions. These include:

Some partners carrying out programmes in states and communities without first registering with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, which has made it difficult to track progress, allocate resources effectively, and ensure alignment with national nutrition policies and priorities.

State governments setting up their own priorities, which do not always align with national nutrition goals. This has resulted in fragmented efforts, where states and local governments implement nutrition projects that are not fully in line with national strategies.

National nutrition action plans are designed to improve nutrition outcomes across the country, but their implementation at the state level is often weak due to funding gaps. Many states lack the financial resources needed to roll out these programmes effectively, leading to delays, incomplete projects, and limited impact.

Weak monitoring and evaluation systems and data gaps has made it challenging to track the progress of nutrition programmes. Without reliable data, it becomes difficult to identify gaps, measure success, and make informed decisions for improvement.

Lastly, the lack of transparency in the financial and operational frameworks of development partners and government agencies weakens accountability in nutrition interventions. In some cases, crucial details about funding allocations, spending, and programme outcomes are not fully disclosed, making it difficult for stakeholders to track progress and ensure resources are used effectively.

N774: Nigerians can stay optimistic

In parallel to the budget provision, the government made a significant stride in February by introducing the N774 initiative, a comprehensive programme aimed at addressing malnutrition at its root.

During the launch, stakeholders stressed that the N-774 Initiative is more than just a policy framework. It is a critical call to action to address Nigeria's nutrition challenges by handing over the reigns to local governments and ensuring that nutrition interventions are tailored to the specific needs of each community.

Stakeholders also noted that beyond allocating funds for nutrition programmes, a lack of transparency and effective monitoring often hinders the translation of resources into tangible results. This underscores the critical need for a robust accountability mechanism, ensuring that interventions effectively reach and benefit the most vulnerable populations.

In spite of this, there are reasons for optimism amidst the multitude of new programmes and commitments aimed at tackling this persistent public health crisis. With a renewed focus on innovative, locally tailored interventions, bolstered by increased funding and a unified commitment to end malnutrition, Nigerians must stay hopeful that the country can achieve the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2: "End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture" by 2030.