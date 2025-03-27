Nigeria: Federal Govt Begins Payment of N77,000 Allowance to Corps Members

The Federal Government has commenced the payment of N77,000 as the new monthly allowance for serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The allowance increment, initially announced by President Bola Tinubu in September 2024, was met with excitement among corps members across the country.

However, delays in its implementation led to months of uncertainty, as serving corps members continued to receive the previous N33,000 stipend introduced in 2020 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

After nearly six months of waiting, corps members have started receiving the revised allowance.

A serving corps member in Kwara State,, confirmed the development, describing the increase as "long overdue."

"This is something we have been expecting for months. Finally, the government has started paying, though it seems to be in batches. Some corps members have received theirs, while others are still waiting," he said.

Another Corper in Abuja also confirmed the payment, saying that it was high time.

The payment rollout followed recent assurances from the Minister of Youths that the federal government would clear the backlog of the N77,000 allowance.

Nigerians on social media have also reacted to the development, with many expressing mixed emotions--some celebrating the long-anticipated increase, while others await confirmation of payment.