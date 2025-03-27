Nigeria: Ex-Senator Murray-Bruce Tackles Atiku, Says Akpabio Is Clean As Whistle

Nigeria's foremost entertainment promoter and one-time Senator representing Bayelsa East in the 8th Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ben Murray-Bruce, has subtly tackled a national leader of the party and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, over the latter's dubbing of Senate President Godswill Akpabio as corrupt.

LEADERSHIP reports that Atiku had in a special interview with Arise News Channel aired on Wednesday described Akpabio as corrupt since his days as governor of Akwa Ibom State. The former Vice President was speaking against the backdrop of the National Assembly's wholesale ratification of the State of Emergency declaration on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, saying he was not surprised by the lawmakers' action since Akpabio was at the helm of affairs in the Parliament.

But, Murray-Bruce, founder of Silverbird Group, responded on Wednesday night via his Facebook page, saying Akpabio had been investigated by independent investigative agencies and he emerged clean as a whistle.

The one-time Senator wrote: "I know Senator Godswill Akpabio personally and intimately. He is a man of unimpeachable good character, and both the South-South and Nigeria are fortunate to have him at the helm of affairs at the National Assembly at this delicate stage in our national growth.

"On the issue of corruption, here we have a man who has been investigated in and out by independent investigative agencies and friends and foes alike, yet he has come out clean as a whistle.

"Nigeria needs stability and men of ability, and it behoves us as a nation to tread with caution at this critical time of our national life. Institutions such as the Legislature should not be trifled with because of partisan considerations.

"I will not stand idly by while some persons try, both home and abroad, to destroy an institution I was once proudly a part of.

"I am a Nigerian, who is proud of Nigeria, and will give my all to protect and project my country to the world.

"I give him my right hand of fellowship and stand firmly with him.

"Innuendo, hearsay, and dog whistles will always come. But they can never be so powerful that they will take preeminence over facts."