Nigeria: Yobe Govt Speaks On Alleged Boko Haram Eviction Notice

"The government, in collaboration with security agencies, remains committed to safeguarding all communities."

The Yobe State Government has dismissed as false and misleading the rumours about an eviction notice allegedly issued by Boko Haram to communities in Gujba Local Government Area.

Dahiru Abdulsalam, the special adviser on security matters to the state governor, stated this after the state security council meeting, chaired by Deputy Governor Idi Gubana in Damaturu on Wednesday.

Mr Abdulsalam assured residents that no such threat exists and urged them to continue their normal activities without fear.

"The government, in collaboration with security agencies, remains committed to safeguarding all communities.

"There is no credible intelligence suggesting that Boko Haram has issued any eviction notice to residents of Gujba or any other part of the state," he said.

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Osun, reaffirmed security agencies' commitment to maintaining peace and order during and beyond the festive period.

"We have reviewed the state's security architecture and put measures in place to ensure a peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

"We urge parents and guardians to monitor their children and discourage reckless behaviour," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the security council commended traditional rulers and community leaders for their roles in conflict resolution and fostering peace.