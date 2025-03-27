Nigeria: Ogun Confirms Lassa Fever Outbreak As Corps Member Dies

27 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta — The Ogun State government, yesterday, confirmed a case of Lassa fever, officially declaring an outbreak in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, in a statement, disclosed that the index case was a 25-year-old female National Youth Corps member who fell ill while in Ondo State and was brought to a secondary health facility in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state on March 18, 2025.

Coker said: "The individual sadly passed away the same day.

"Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic disease that presents with symptoms such as high-grade fever, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and, in severe cases, unexplained bleeding from body openings.

"I, hereby, urge residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience any of these symptoms, particularly if a fever does not improve within 48 hours of malaria or antibiotic treatment."

Emphasising the need for heightened precautions, the Commissioner said: "Healthcare workers who suspect a case of Lassa fever should report immediately to their Local Government Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer or contact the State Epidemiologist through the designated helplines."

