Nigeria: Army Seeks Stakeholders' Collaboration to Tackle Illegal Oil Bunkering in Niger Delta

Port Harcourt — The Nigerian Army 6 Division, Port Harcourt has called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to end the menace of illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

The General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, made the call at a sensitisation workshop on the implication of commercial use of illegally refined oil products organised by the 6 Division Garrison Command at the Port Harcourt Barracks.

The GOC lamented that the illicit activity poses a grave danger to not just the nation's economy, but also threatens national security.

He said the effects of the activities of illegal refiners were far reaching, saying virtually everyone suffers from it either directly or indirectly.

Emekeh noted the need for stakeholders to develop a mechanism to combat the menace and create a more sustainable and secure future for the country.

The GOC, who was represented at the event by Brigadier-General Effiong Nse, the Commander, 106 Division Equipment Support, also called on communities in the region to be vigilant and report suspected cases of illegal bunkering around them to the security agencies.

He said: "There is a need for collective action, collaboration, and cooperation amongst government agencies, private operators, and local communities to combat this menace.

"It is on this premise that I most sincerely seek your cooperation as ambassadors of change that we put heads together to raise awareness about the consequences of illegal oil bunkering and to promote a culture of patriotism compliance.

"Let us support our government agencies and other stakeholders as they work assiduously to combat this illicit trade."

The GOC also advised companies to stop patronising illegal refiners and urged truck drivers to avoid lifting products from bunkerers.

"Let us also advise our truck drivers to desist from colluding with criminals to convey the illicit products.

"Let us educate our managers to stop patronising these merchants; let us encourage our communities to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities relating to oil bunkering," he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander, 6 Division Brigade Command, Brigadier General Sani Ahmed, who was represented at the event by Lt. Col. Orobosa Igheghe, said the commercial use of illegally refined products poses a serious threat to the nation's environment, public health safety and contamination of the ecosystem

He stated that the country has lost millions of dollars due to the activities of illegal refiners.

The Brigade Commander urged participants to think of how to contribute to de-commercialising of illegally refined oil products.

"As we dive into this activity, I urge you all to consider the roles you can play in preventing the commercial use of illegal oil-bunkering to promote a safer and more sustainable future for our nation," he said.