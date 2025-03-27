"What's transpired is unthinkable. We will always be Sentebale's founders, but this situation is beyond repair."

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho have resigned from Sentebale, a charity that they set up almost 20 years ago, after infighting in the organisation.

They founded the charity in 2006 in honour of their mothers as a pledge to always remember and advocate for society's most vulnerable. Harry's mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales, was killed in a Paris car crash.

Sentebale means "forget-me-not" in the Sesotho language

According to their website, Sentebale is a charity that supports children and adolescents in Lesotho and Botswana who have HIV and AIDS by providing them with "healthcare, critical life skills, education, advocacy, vocational training, and climate resilience".

The board of trustees, including Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, announced that they would be leaving Sentebale due to a dispute with chair Sophie Chandauka. In 2024, Sentebale announced a shift in its mission to include "addressing issues of youth health, wealth, and climate resilience in Southern Africa".

Chandauka was reportedly asked to step down from her position over the change in Sentebale's mission, and she refused.

In the joint statement, Princes Harry and Seeiso said that they resigned as patrons until further notice to support several trustees who have done the same.

The statement read:

Nearly twenty years ago, we founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers. Sentebale means 'forget-me-not' in Sesotho, the local language of Lesotho, and it's what we've always promised for the young people we've served through this charity.

Today is no different.

With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as Patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same. It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation.

These trustees acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down, while keeping the wellbeing of staff in mind. In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship.

We thank all the trustees for their service over the years and are truly heartbroken they've had to follow through with this act.

What's transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this, but we have a continued responsibility to Sentebale's beneficiaries, so we will be sharing all of our concerns with the Charity Commission as to how this came about.

Although we may no longer be Patrons, we will always be its founders, and we will never forget what this charity is capable of achieving when it is in the right care.

Chair fights back, alleges bullying and misconduct

"This is about standing against abuse of power and misogynoir. I will not be intimidated."

Chandauka defended her position, accusing others at the charity of "bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir..."

In a statement, Chandauka said she would continue to perform her role.

"There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct," she said.

Chandauka served as a corporate finance lawyer on the Sentebale board between 2009 and 2015 before becoming the chair. She said that she had applied to the High Court to remain in her position and reported the charity's trustees, who have also resigned, to the Charity Commission.

Her statement in full reads:

I chose to join Sentebale first and foremost as a proud African who understands that, in the spirit of ubuntu: to whom much is given, much is expected. Everything I do at Sentebale is in pursuit of the integrity of the organisation, its mission, and the young people we serve.

My actions are guided by the principles of fairness and equitable treatment for all, regardless of social status or financial means. There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.

Discerning readers will ask themselves: why would the Chair of the Board report her own Trustees to the Charity Commission? Why would the High Court of England and Wales accept her application to hear the matter at all if the case had no merit?

Well, because beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir – and the coverup that ensued. I could be anyone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Southern Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I just happen to be an educated woman who understands that the law will guide and protect me. I will say nothing further on this matter at this time. I have one job. I must focus on fundraising for the very important work of the young people who inspire the incredible team at Sentebale, who make sacrifices daily at a time when geopolitics is severely impacting funding for development work in Africa.

For me, this is not a vanity project from which I can resign when I am called to account. I am an African who has had the privilege of a world-class education and career. I will not be intimidated. I must stand for something. I stand for those other women who do not have the ways and means.

I am indebted to those who have stood by me and picked up my urgent call for help so that we can continue the mission at Sentebale. I will continue to faithfully perform my role as Chair of the Board, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with others who are interested in issues of health, wealth, and climate resilience for young people in Africa.

Britain's Charity Commission said in a statement that it was "aware of concerns about the governance" and was "assessing the issues to determine the appropriate regulatory steps".