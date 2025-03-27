Cllr. Jallah Barbu Tuesday provided filmiest and profoundest understanding and appreciation of ongoing endeavors by the Office for War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) to ensure the actualization of the mandates enshrined in the Resolution of the National Legislature for the establishment of the Court and the Executive Order issued by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Cllr. Bardu, who heads the WECC Office, made it clear that though there are apprehensions and indications that the US government 'stop order' and freezing of foreign aid is having troubling effects, the work to get the court fully established and operationalized will not falter simply because "the Liberian people are resolved" on the issue of accountability and justice.

Liberians are seeking full justice and accountability for the years of mayhem visited upon them and the country by various players in the Liberian civil war between 1989 to 2003.

Establishing war and economic crimes court formed integral part of the various recommendations of the erstwhile Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in order to bring to justice those (former warlords and fighters) who bear the greatest responsibility of war and economic crimes during the country's over 14 years of civil war that led to the death of thousands of Liberians and destruction of properties.

The Boakai-led has seen the need to grant victims of the war opportunity to get legal reparation, but the process is without some impediments due to other factors compounded by the American government's freezing of foreign assistance pending review.

The Liberian government, apart from its own meager financial support to the process, depends on external foreign technical and financial support to get the Court completely functional, and the United States is the most looked-up-to.

Despite the seeming bottlenecks, the Office of WECC is engaging national and international stakeholders in efforts geared towards explaining its mandate and ongoing preparations to get the Court up running During one of those important engagements with civil society and advocacy bodies organized by the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) at a local hotel, Cllr. Badu expanded

"We see today, Liberia, like many other countries is complaining and concerting about what the US government position is regard the 'Stop order' and the USAID funding. And, we see from the level of our government indications that they are troubled," Cllr. Barbu told the gathering of civil society advocates and players during the Acquaintance Meeting.

"But let me say to you that within the past weeks that the USAID funds has been suspended, Liberians are surviving. The main thing is how we can get out of the box," the WECC Office boss further stressed. He also informed the gathering that in spite of the hiccups associated with the US government 'Stop Order,' the work to get the WECC court fully functional can't stop because "Liberians are resolved for the establishment of the court." Just as Liberians demonstrated true spirit of nationalism in times part when the country was on the brink of collapse, so they are with the establishment of the war and economic crimes court, he reflected in an effort to inspire more ongoing national engagement on the status of the court.

The Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court, he said, is not just about the court, but an integral part of the government's pursuit for accountability in Liberia. Considering the huge work put into the process, Cllr. Barbu emphasized the importance of coordinating messages and information about the court so that Liberians and partners are not confused about the process.

He told the gathering that the Office of WECC is open to more engagements that help to engender broader understanding of the mandate of the Office. Not only did he talk about the WECC, Cllr. Barbu also clarified that his Office, as part the Executive Order issued by President Boakai, is to facilitate the establishment of corruption court.