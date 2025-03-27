Nigeria: EFCC Arrests 37 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Ilorin

27 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Akanbi

EFCC said eight luxury cars, smartphones and high-end laptop computers were recovered from the suspects

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters in Tanke Oke-Odo area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Officers of the agency had earlier on Friday arrested 22 suspects in Tanke, Alao Farm Estate, Yidi Road, and Irewolede areas of Ilorin.

EFCC said eight luxury cars, smartphones and high-end laptop computers were recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest.

The Commission's spokesperson, Dele Oyewole, said the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.