Nigeria: Tinubu Launches Campaign to Eliminate HIV/Aids, Syphilis, Hepatitis

Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has launched a campaign for the elimination of HIV/AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis in Asaba, Delta State.

The initiative, tagged: Free to Shine Campaign, is part of an advocacy programme led by the African Union, the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), and global partners.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony on Wednesday, Mrs Tinubu emphasised the importance of advocacy in expanding access to HIV testing services, ensuring comprehensive counselling, treatment, and care for individuals who test positive.

She called for deeper engagement with traditional and faith-based institutions to address cultural and religious influences on HIV prevention.

"To complement the Free to Shine Campaign, I have also decided to advocate for the triple elimination of HIV/AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis by 2030," she said.

Expanding campaign nationwide

The first lady revealed that the campaign will cover all six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

The initiative was first launched in Kwara for the North Central Zone on 30 January 2025, followed by Kaduna for the North West Zone on 25 February 2025.

"Today, we are flagging off the campaign in Delta State for the South-south Zone. By the grace of God, the next zone to benefit will be the North-east, and Taraba State will be the host.

Highlighting the urgency of the campaign, she referenced data from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, which revealed that in 2024, over 100,000 children and nearly two million adults were living with HIV.

Mrs Tinubu expressed concern that many infants born to HIV-positive mothers were not tested early due to a lack of awareness.

"It is heartbreaking to know that just two years ago, 15,000 children aged 0-14 lost their lives in AIDs related illnesses," she lamented.

"Each of these children was not just statistics but represented the future full of potential but sadly cut short."

The First Lady also noted that hepatitis and syphilis pose significant health risks in Nigeria, particularly hepatitis B and C, which can lead to chronic liver disease and cancer.

If left untreated, syphilis can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and congenital abnormalities.

"The goal of this campaign is to raise awareness, renew our commitment, and take collective action against these diseases.

"This, I believe, aligns with our shared vision of a healthier Nigeria where every individual, particularly women, youth, and children, can thrive and live healthier lives," she said.

Support for women's health, empowerment

In his remarks at the ceremony, the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, commended the First Lady and OAFLAD for their commitment to addressing the spread of HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases.

Mr Oborevwori said the campaign is a giant step forward towards addressing the gender-sensitive concerns of sexually transmitted diseases and sexual and reproductive health issues, as highlighted in the Beijing Declaration of 1995.

He noted that women between the ages of 15 and 49 are twice as likely to be living with HIV as men.

"The difference in HIV prevalence between women and men is increasingly highest among younger adults, with young women aged 20-24 years three times more likely to be living with HIV as young men in the same age group," he said.

He attributed this disparity to factors such as gender-based violence, early and forced marriage, harmful cultural practices, and limited access to healthcare and education for women.

Mr Oborevwori assured that his administration would continue to complement the efforts of the First Lady by ensuring that women are empowered to make informed decisions about their health and economic well-being.

"I am pleased to inform you that women's empowerment is a key objective of my administration's MORE agenda," he said.

"We believe that as more women achieve financial independence, they will be in a better position to make better choices in life."

More comments

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, praised the First Lady for championing a healthier future for Nigerians.

Mr Salako noted that her intervention in maternal and child health is making a tangible difference.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative, Walter Mulombo, also commended Nigeria's progress in combating HIV/AIDS and expressed confidence that the country is on track to meet its goal of eliminating the epidemic by 2030.

In her comments, the Wife of the Delta State Governor and Founder of You Matter Charity Foundation, Tobore Oborevwori, also expressed optimism that the Free to Shine initiative would help reduce mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS.

Mrs Oborevwori assured Mrs Tinubu of her full support in the fight against infectious diseases.