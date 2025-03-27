Nigeria: Federal Govt, UN Strengthen SDGs Drive Through Filmmaking

The Federal Government and the United Nations have taken additional steps to strengthen the drive towards realising the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ahead of the 2030 deadline by engaging actors and filmmakers to promote the UN initiative.

This was the crux at the launch of the Third Edition of the SDGs Short Film Challenge and Awards in Abuja on Wednesday, a significant milestone in the journey towards leveraging storytelling as a powerful advocacy tool for the SDGs in Nigeria and beyond.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire remarked that SDGs Short Film Challenge and Awards was designed to mobilise filmmakers in the Decade of Action to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs through storytelling.

"It invites creative minds to produce impactful short films (maximum 15 minutes) that highlight developmental challenges, propose solutions, and inspire action on critical issues such as poverty, illiteracy, gender inequality, climate change, and social justice," Orelope-Adefulire said.

She said further that beyond raising awareness, the initiative engages young people, sparks dialogue, and positions film as a catalyst for advocacy and change.

It also provides emerging filmmakers with opportunities for global recognition and professional growth.

"Through compelling narratives, the challenge aims to educate, provoke conversations, and drive tangible action towards ending hunger, reducing inequalities, and protecting our planet," she noted.

Orelope-Adefulire stressed that the success of this initiative over the past two editions is a testament to the power of partnerships and creativity.

She added that the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs in collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) has empowered young filmmakers to create films that align with the core principles of the SDGs.

According to Adefure, the impact has been remarkable, with participation growing exponentially.

The first edition received 73 submissions, while the second edition attracted 2,250 entries from 119 countries, demonstrating the initiative's impact and global reach.

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall noted that the launch was to spark a movement, describing it as "a call for action, a celebration of creativity and rallying appeal for SDGs."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasised that stories shape the world and eliminate injustice, stressing that as the global community approaches the final stretch of the SDGs, it needs the story more than ever as complex power to translate global challenge into human experience that resonates, educates and ignites action.

"Nigeria is a story telling power house and we all know that the Nollywood, which is one of the largest film industries in the world, reaches millions across Africa and beyond. By channeling these creative forces towards the SDGs we are doing more than amplifying what is so badly needed.

"We are empowering young people to take ownership of the development narrative to spotlight issues of gender inequality, climate change action, poverty reduction and the UIN stands firm behind this mission," he added.