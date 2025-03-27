Liberia: Jeety Rubber, SRC Host Ramadan Iftar Dinner in Honor of Muslim Workers

Jeety Rubber LLC and its affiliate, the Salala Rubber Corporation, hosted a grand Ramadan Iftar dinner on Wednesday, March 26, in honor of the companies' Muslim employees and the wider Islamic community in Weala, Margibi County.

The event, which took place at the Jeety Rubber premises in Weala, brought together scores of workers, local leaders, and community members in a spirit of reflection, gratitude, and togetherness.

The Iftar dinner--an essential part of Ramadan when Muslims break their daily fast--was marked by prayers, cultural expressions, and communal bonding.

Speaking during the event, business tycoon Upjit Singh Sachdeva, the CEO of both companies, spoke about the importance of respect and inclusion in the workplace.

"Ramadan is a sacred time for reflection, compassion, and gratitude. It is only fitting that we honor our Muslim brothers and sisters who contribute tirelessly to our operations and the community," he said.

According to Sachdeva, the dinner is just a small token as part of the company's appreciation and respect for its Muslim employees and neighbors.

He says as part of his company, he values everyone regardless of tribe, religion, or race and feels seen, respected, and valued--not only during religious months but throughout the year.

In response to the company's gesture, the workers have praised the initiative as a model for corporate-community relations.

"This is more than a meal. It is a sign of love and understanding between faiths and communities. We are thankful to Jeety Rubber and Salala Rubber Corporation for recognizing the importance of Ramadan and sharing this moment with us," the workers one after another.

During the Iftar dinner, attendees were treated to traditional Liberian and Middle Eastern dishes, creating a blend of culinary cultures that added warmth and joy to the evening.

Several workers expressed gratitude for the gesture, describing it as uplifting and memorable.

"This is the first time we've seen SRC go to this length to honor our faith during Ramadan," says the workers. "It makes us feel like part of a family, not just employees."

The event concluded with a short speech by company executives reaffirming their commitment to employee welfare, cultural diversity, and community engagement.