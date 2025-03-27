Liberia: Govt to Address Teachers Concerns, Amidst Public School Students Protest

Monrovia — Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine K. Ngafuan has raised concerns over the rapid increase in volunteer teachers within the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), describing it as an issue requiring urgent attention.

In response, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) convened a high-level meeting with the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the Ministry of Education to address challenges facing public schools. The meeting, chaired by Minister Ngafuan, included Education Minister Dr. Jarso Jallah, who also serves as Co-Chair of the MCSS Board, and CSA Director General Josiah F. Joekai. The discussions were critical in light of recent student protests.

Students have voiced frustration over ongoing teachers' go-slow actions, which stem from delays in salary payments. Their protest on Tuesday disrupted traffic between the Capitol Building and the Executive Mansion, as they demanded the government place their teachers on the payroll.

To resolve the issue, the government has initiated an immediate verification process. The CSA will deploy teams to assess the list of volunteer teachers submitted by the MCSS Superintendent. This process, expected to last three weeks, aims to ensure payroll integrity and maintain educational quality. Teachers who meet the necessary criteria will be integrated into the government payroll and receive full benefits.

In the meantime, the government is urging MCSS teachers and students to return to the classroom, emphasizing its commitment to resolving the concerns and ensuring a stable learning environment.