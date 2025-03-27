Liberia: Golden Touch Launches 'Her Rise Initiative', Celebrates International Women's Day in Style

Monrovia — On March 25, Golden Touch Corporation launched the "Her Rise Initiative," an empowerment series designed to enhance the voices and livelihoods of market women, in celebration of International Women's Day.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between small businesses and key stakeholders, supporting market women to transform their enterprises into sustainable businesses. "Her Rise" is structured in three phases.

Phase One - Data Collection:

Golden Touch will engage market women, trainers, and informal entrepreneurs to gather accurate data on the challenges they face, their hopes, and their visions. This phase is intended to drive evidence-based transformation.

Phase Two - Capacity Building:

This phase focuses on providing women with essential skills, confidence, leadership training, mentorship, and business development support.

Phase Three - Access to Finance:

Golden Touch will facilitate partnerships with banks, the government, stakeholders, and large corporations to connect women with micro-loans.

Ms. Cassandra L. Hampton, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Touch Corporation, emphasized the initiative's significance for Liberian women in small businesses. "Her Rise is a promise that women will be seen, supported, and empowered to move from survival mode into a season of sustainability, dignity, and self-esteem," she remarked. Ms. Hampton also called on the government and international partners to invest in projects that create real opportunities for women in business.

The launch ceremony was attended by stakeholders, market leaders, civil society representatives, and corporate partners. In his remarks, Mr. Benedict Dolo, Deputy Minister for Small Business Administration at the Ministry of Commerce, highlighted the indispensable role of women in society, stating, "There's no society that survives without women. When you empower a woman, you empower a nation."

Madam Elizabeth Sambollah, President of Marketing Women of Liberia, outlined significant challenges faced by women in the market sector, including the lack of educational facilities within market complexes and issues related to waste management. She noted that these challenges, along with harassment by suppliers and high bank interest rates, pose substantial hurdles for market women striving for success.

Madam Magdalene Dagoseh, Minister of Commerce and Industry, delivered the keynote address, calling on every Liberian woman to embrace her power and transform her life and community. "Young women, you are bigger than your circumstances. Rise now and use your power to transform not only your life but the lives of those around you," she urged. "Together, we can shape a brighter future for Liberia."

Participants at the event applauded Golden Touch Corporation for the initiative and pledged to work collectively in creating a supportive environment for women entrepreneurs.

Golden Touch Corporation is a business facilitation and management firm focused on investment facilitation, corporate compliance, and debt recovery. The company assists businesses both locally and internationally by addressing operational challenges, fostering growth, and ensuring sustainable impact.