Liberia: Dweh Community Residents Decry Mercury, Cyanide Pollution, Fear Water and Agriculture Threats

Tension is mounting in Mat House Town, Grand Bassa County, as residents fiercely oppose the presence of a Chinese mining company, Hongtu Mining Company Limited (PL10040024). The company is accused of illegal mining activities, insecurity, and severe environmental degradation.

Hongtu Mining Company Limited, which holds a prospecting license, is reportedly using heavy machinery and hazardous chemicals, including mercury and cyanide, in its operations. Residents, including women and youth, have voiced strong opposition, citing indiscriminate mining practices that disregard environmental and health regulations.

The company is accused of polluting the environment, particularly water sources and agricultural land, threatening the economic survival of thousands of residents. The community members have called for immediate intervention from the Ministry of Mines & Energy to prevent escalating tensions and possible unrest.

According to residents, Hongtu Mining Company Limited had promised to construct schools, clinics, roads, and provide hand pumps for safe drinking water. However, they claim the company has failed to fulfill these commitments.

Given the growing discontent, community members are urging the Ministry of Mines & Energy not to renew the company's prospecting license, which expires on March 26, 2025. They argue that the company has operated in violation of local and international environmental protocols, including those set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the United Nations, and the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

Residents further allege that the company has failed to implement proper waste disposal and pollution control measures, leading to the contamination of their primary water sources with toxic substances. They also criticized Hongtu Mining Company Limited for persuading vulnerable community members to sell their land at low prices without offering land rehabilitation programs.

Additionally, the community has raised concerns about a strategic log bridge connecting Districts #1 and #2, which they claim is on the verge of collapse due to unregulated use by the company's heavy machinery.

Frustrated by the inaction of authorities, the residents have warned local elders allegedly collaborating with the Chinese company to cease their involvement or face public backlash. The community is also demanding the immediate release of two detained residents, Jappah and Kromah, who were arrested in Buchanan for their role in protesting against the company's activities.

While the company has yet to respond to these allegations, efforts are reportedly underway to engage the Ministry of Mines & Energy for an official resolution.

Meanwhile, the residents have commended one of their own, George Brownell, commonly known as "Cane Juice Papay," for his efforts in improving community welfare. Brownell has led initiatives such as constructing hand pumps for safe drinking water, organizing cancer screenings and awareness programs, rehabilitating roads, and creating job opportunities through farming.

The community continues to push for urgent government intervention to address the alleged environmental and social harm caused by Hongtu Mining Company Limited.