Nigeria: Anambra 2025 - Umahi Was Right On Soludo, Says Obiano's Chief of Staff

Awka — Former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Willie Obiano, Chief Primus Odili, has backed the endorsement of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for re-election by the Minister of Works, Chief Dave Umahi.

During the flag-off of the access road to the 2nd Niger Bridge at Ogbunike near Onitsha, Umahi commended Soludo's development efforts, declaring that the governor faces no real opposition in the November 8, 2025, governorship election.

Describing Soludo's achievements as remarkable, Umahi, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stated that if he were from Anambra State, he would support Soludo for another term.

Odili echoed Umahi's sentiments, emphasizing that in just three years, Soludo has delivered impressive results that should earn him overwhelming support from Anambra voters.

"The endorsement from Umahi, whose tenure as Ebonyi State governor was transformational, carries significant weight," Odili said.

"Governor Soludo has completed major projects without borrowing. If he is given another term, the chances of completing ongoing developments are even greater."

He added that while opposition parties may struggle to acknowledge Soludo's achievements, the results speak for themselves.

"The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is not in a hurry to relinquish power in Anambra. Instead, we are strengthening our bond with the people through visible performance that no amount of rhetoric can discredit.

"Anambra residents know that the APGA-led government under Soludo is committed to building a safe, viable, and prosperous state. Umahi's advice to the opposition should be taken seriously in the interest of the people."

Odili also highlighted the impact of the Agunechemba security initiative, which has significantly reduced crime in the state, paving the way for development.

"With the decline in abductions, murder, and robbery, Soludo's government now enjoys greater public support. The people appreciate his efforts to transform Anambra into a livable, smart megacity.

"Umahi's words may be difficult for the opposition to accept, but they reflect reality. A simple drive around Anambra is enough to convince anyone that Soludo's solutions are working and that the people have fully embraced his vision," Odili concluded.