Nigeria: Five Cowries Art Programme Graduates 85 Adolescents in Reproductive Health Awareness

blog

In many communities, myths and misconceptions about reproductive health persist, leaving young girls uninformed and vulnerable. But in Kano State, 85 adolescent girls from Dala, Wudil, and Ghari Local Government Areas are breaking barriers through the Five Cowries initiative, using art and embroidery to foster open conversations about Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

The Five Cowries 'Furanni' programme is an innovative initiative designed to equip adolescent girls with essential reproductive health knowledge while using creative expression to drive awareness.

The six-month training programme was implemented across three LGAs. In Ghari, 33 girls participated; in Dala 27 participants; and in Wudil 25. It engaged young girls in health discussions using embroidery and fabric art to translate complex reproductive health topics into relatable messages. Participants learned about menstrual hygiene, family planning, antenatal and postnatal care, and infections.

For Aisha Musa from Wudil, embroidery became a storytelling tool: "I designed an artwork representing the start of a girl's menstrual cycle. It was a powerful way to understand my own body."

Rahama Ibrahim from Ghari expressed how the programme shattered long held myths: "I used to believe certain childbirth practices were necessary, but now I know the risks of home delivery."

Rabi'atu, another participant shared, "Before, I didn't know how to manage menstrual pain, but now I understand that diet plays a role--eating oily foods can make the pain worse."

According to Maimuna Sulaiman, the Five Cowries programme coordinator in Wudil, embedding health messages in embroidery allows young girls to retain and share knowledge more effectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Aaron Bawala from Nigeria Health Watch commended the initiative: "The use of art to drive health discussions is innovative. We urge graduates to take this knowledge to their communities to correct misconceptions."

The programme empowered participants to make informed decisions about their reproductive health. Graduates are now serving as peer educators within their localities, addressing menstrual and maternal health myths and encouraging healthier practices among young girls. The programme's success has raised demand for its continuation, as many participants expressed the need for ongoing support and training.

The Five Cowries initiative embodies the second pillar of Nigeria's Health Sector Renewal Plan (2023-2026), which emphasises equitable access to quality healthcare. Providing structured adolescent-friendly health education programmes can enhance reproductive health awareness and improve maternal outcomes in rural communities.

"Healthy girls grow into empowered women," Maimuna Sulaiman noted. "When young girls understand their health, they make informed choices that benefit them and their communities."

The Five Cowries graduates are not just recipients of knowledge--they are now health advocates, carrying forward the message of reproductive well-being in Kano State.