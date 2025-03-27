Liberia: LNP Suspends Officers for Breaking in Rep. Kolubah's Car

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has suspended two officers without pay, following an investigation into the unlawful entry and opening of a gray Nissan Jeep parked under the canopy of the Representative's Wing at the Capitol Building on February 18, 2025.

The Professional Standards Division (PSD) of the LNP concluded that Chief Inspector Frank P. Banda (ID# 5396) unlawfully entered the vehicle and was suspended for two months, while Sergeant Sam C.F. Karbah (ID# 4248) was found guilty of unlawfully opening the vehicle and suspended for one month.

The investigation was prompted by a complaint from Honorable Yekeh Y. Kolubah, who reported that US$25,000, L$2,000,000, a computer, an iPhone, and jewelry worth US$2,500 were stolen from the vehicle.

While the PSD did not establish direct involvement of the officers in the alleged theft, it has recommended further investigations. If any evidence links the suspended officers to the crime, they should be referred to the Crimes Services Division for further investigation.

The individual identified as drilling the vehicle's driver-side door, Jack Traore, should be invited for interrogation. Authorities should also conduct an in-depth investigation of individuals seen in the surveillance footage to establish any connection to the missing valuables.

The LNP reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, urging the public to remain patient as the investigation unfolds.

Reacting to the findings, Hon. Kolubah has called for a full criminal probe into the case, insisting that those responsible for the disappearance of his money and valuables be brought to justice. The incident has sparked public concern over security protocols at the Capitol and raised questions about police conduct in handling official premises.

The LNP has assured the public of a thorough and impartial investigation to uncover the truth behind the missing items.