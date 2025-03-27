Liberia: Ex-VP Howard-Taylor Cautions Boakai Administration Over Police 'Ruthless' Handling of Demonstrators

27 March 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jahiem Tumu

Monrovia — Former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has criticized the Boakai-Koung administration for its handling of recent student protests, accusing the government of resorting to force rather than addressing the students' legitimate concerns.

Howard-Taylor, speaking out on social media, condemned the use of teargas and violent tactics by state security forces against students who were protesting over delays in teacher salaries and educational issues.

The students, many from public schools, demonstrated their frustration over the government's failure to meet its financial obligations to educators, thereby impacting the quality of their education.

Despite the peaceful nature of the protests, which involved students blocking major roads between the Capitol Building and the Executive Mansion, the Liberia National Police (LNP) responded with harsh measures, including teargas and physical violence against the demonstrators.

Howard-Taylor noted that Liberia's history of student-led protests that have led to major political shifts, including the downfall of previous governments like those of Presidents Tolbert and Taylor. She cautioned that such violent responses could have similar political consequences for the current administration.

"The students' demands for better education and timely salary payments for their teachers are legitimate and should be met with dialogue, not force," she stated. "The government must prioritize the welfare of the youth, who represent Liberia's future, and avoid repeating the mistakes of the past."

The former VP urged the government to focus on addressing the issues raised by the students instead of using "ruthless" tactics to suppress peaceful protests.

She called for a more democratic approach that involves engaging with the students and resolving their concerns through constructive dialogue.

