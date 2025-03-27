Gambia: Will All the Issues of the Groundnut Trade Season Be Addressed Before the End of the Month?

The media holds service delivery institutions accountable to the public. They are established to render service. The public holds the media accountable to their mandate.

This is why the truth must be published in good faith in the public interest. Foroyaa has followed the GGC as it made effort to clear its records and address all challenges before 31st March 2025 when, according to them, the trade season will come to an end. It is important for the GGC, the QMoney authorities, the Coordinator and Liaison of the apex Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives and the Registrar General of the Cooperatives Department to go back to the drawing board to find out what is left to be done.

Despite of the effort and desire to be transparent and accountable, opinions are still being expressed by secco presidents which the GGC management has to listen to and address to the satisfaction of all sides. Foroyaa has posed the concerns of some secco presidents to the GGC management and QMoney management to get their take on the matter.

It is claimed that a review is taking place on unresolved matters. The public will be informed in due course.