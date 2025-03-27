South Sudan: Escalation in South Sudan - Christian Churches Appeal for a Peaceful Solution

Juba — The situation in South Sudan is escalating: Yesterday, March 26, Vice President Riek Machar was placed under house arrest, further escalating the renewed clashes between him and President Salva Kiir (see Fides, 5/3/2025).

According to his party, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), Machar, his wife, and two bodyguards are being held at home on suspicion of involvement in the recent clashes between the army and the White Army militia in Nasir, Upper Nile State.

On the day of Machar's arrest, artillery fire had been fired in the area around the capital, Juba. The high tensions of recent days have prompted several embassies in Juba to ask their citizens to leave South Sudan (the US Embassy has reduced its staff to the bare minimum), while calls are multiplying for a peaceful solution to the crisis that threatens to plunge the country back into civil war.

"This is not the time for senseless wars; instead, politicians must foster an atmosphere of unity and engage in peace dialogues to address the challenges faced by the public," said the Bishop of Wau, Matthew Remijio Adam Gbitiku.

The Council of Evangelical Churches of South Sudan (CEOFSS) is calling for " an impartial investigation into the root causes of these conflicts. If anyone is found guilty should be taken to court for justice."

The CEOFSS also expresses "concern about the presence of foreign forces in South Sudan and encourage the resolution of security concerns through diplomatic engagement, ensuring that national sovereignty and stability are upheld." In addition to the political disputes between the two "strongmen" who have been competing for power since the country's independence (2011), South Sudan is torn by communal and tribal conflicts that contribute to the country's insecurity. In this context, the CEOFSS points out that "intercommunal violence remains a pressing problem, including cattle thefts in the states of Warrap and Jonglei, and clashes between farmers and herders in parts of Equatoria."