Nigeria: Father John Ubaechu, Kidnapped On Sunday 23 March, Has Been Released

27 March 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Abuja — Nigerian priest John Ubaechu, kidnapped on Sunday, March 23, has been released (see Fides, 24/3/2025). This was announced yesterday, March 26, by the Archdiocese of Owerri in a statement signed by the Chancellor and Secretary of the Archdiocese, Father Patrick C. Mbarah. " I am directed to inform you that our priest, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu who was kidnapped on Sunday, 23 March, 2025 has been released. He regained his freedom from his abductors today, 26 March, 2025," the statement reads.

"We thank God for his infinite mercy and for answering our prayers. We appreciate your fraternal solidarity and prayers. To God be the Glory," the statement concludes.

Father John Ubaechu, parish priest of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Izombe, was kidnapped on Sunday evening, March 23, on Ejemekwuru Road in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, southern Nigeria, while on his way to the annual priestly retreat.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

