Ghana: Remembering Shirley Graham Du Bois - a Woman Who Called Ghana Home

Forty-eight years ago, Shirley Graham Du Bois passed away, leaving a global legacy. Though born in the U.S., she made Ghana her home, becoming a key figure in the country's cultural, political, and media spaces. Not just the wife of Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois, Shirley was an accomplished writer, composer, historian, and civil rights activist in her own right.

In 1961, Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, welcomed the Du Boises to Ghana. At age 93, Dr. Du Bois focused on completing the Encyclopedia Africana, a dream he shared with Nkrumah--to tell African history from an African perspective. Shirley supported the project and immersed herself in Ghana's intellectual and political life.

After her husband's death in 1963, Shirley stayed in Ghana, continuing their Pan-African work and strengthening ties between Ghana and the African American community. In 1964, she was appointed Director of Ghana National Television, where she shaped media content to reflect African culture and independence. She helped position Ghana as a leader in Pan-African media, empowered women in journalism, and created space for Black voices in global conversations.

Shirley believed Ghana could serve as a cultural and spiritual home for people of African descent across the globe. Through her media work and connections with the diaspora, she encouraged African Americans to look to Ghana not just as a destination, but as a place of belonging and pride.

She worked with Ghanaian intellectuals and leaders to promote policies that centered African identity and cultural strength. Her leadership style was inclusive and bold, challenging gender norms and advocating for more women to lead in media and politics. At a time when female voices were often silenced, Shirley Graham Du Bois stood tall.

Her efforts in radio, television, and print expanded Ghana's influence during a key moment in the global Black liberation movement. She ensured that stories of African achievement, resistance, and unity were not just preserved, but shared boldly with the world.

But in 1966, the political shift following the overthrow of Nkrumah forced many, including Shirley, to leave Ghana. Even in exile, she remained a fierce advocate for African unity and cultural preservation, continuing to write, lecture, and speak on global platforms.

Today, as Ghana grows as a center for African American heritage tourism, Shirley's contributions deserve recognition alongside figures like W.E.B. Du Bois and George Padmore. She helped establish Ghana as a beacon of Black excellence and Pan-African thought.

Her books--like Tom-Tom, Dr. George Washington Carver, Scientist, Paul Robeson, Citizen of the World, and There Once Was a Slave--still inspire readers today. On this anniversary, we remember her not just as a wife, but as a remarkable woman who helped shape Ghana's place in global history.

The W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Foundation is proud to spearhead this commemoration as part of their mission to preserve and elevate Pan-African heritage. They are working to transform the W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Centre for Pan African Culture into a world-class museum complex--a vibrant hub for education, tourism, and cultural diplomacy that honors the legacy of both Dr. Du Bois and Shirley Graham Du Bois.

By the W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Foundation | March 27, 2025