Nigeria: Stakeholders Hail NNPC Ltd. Over Sponsorship of Super Eagles Live Telecast

Football stakeholders have expressed their appreciation to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) for its sponsorship of the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers featuring the Nigerian senior national team.

These positive reactions came after NNPCL sponsored the live broadcast of the Super Eagles' matchday six 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.

This move was made possible in partnership with Afrosports TV and its affiliate partners.

Earlier in the week, NNPCL also funded the live broadcast of Nigeria's match against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, demonstrating the company's commitment to ensuring Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, have access to these crucial qualifiers.

Emmanuel Amuneke, Former African Footballer of the Year, praised the initiative during a media interaction on Tuesday. He harped on the importance of fan engagement in football development.

"When we talk about football development, it's not only about what happens on the pitch but also how we engage and support our fans," Amuneke said.

"NNPCL's sponsorship of live broadcasts is a fantastic way to ensure that every Nigerian can follow the Super Eagles, no matter where they are. This partnership is the kind of support Nigerian football needs."

Former Nigeria international, Waidi Akanni, described the sponsorship as a timely and commendable effort.

"It's a commendable move from NNPCL because it gives Nigerians a great opportunity to follow these crucial games, especially at a time when there are uncertainties surrounding the telecast of these games on cable television," Akanni noted.

Ace Journalist and Former Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye,

also praised the initiative, highlighting the importance of corporate responsibility in promoting sports in Nigeria.

"This initiative by NNPCL highlights the importance of corporate responsibility in promoting sports in Nigeria," Ibitoye said.

"By sponsoring the live broadcast of these crucial World Cup qualifiers, NNPCL has given Nigerians a chance to be united in support of our national team, irrespective of where they are in the world."

Sports Manager at NewsCentral TV, Babatunde Koiki, expressed his approval of the sponsorship, calling it a brilliant move that will bring Nigerians closer to their national team.

"I think this is a brilliant move by NNPCL. It is an excellent way to connect Nigerians with their national team. Football is a passion that transcends borders, and thanks to this initiative, Nigerians everywhere can be part of the action," Koiki said.

"It shows that when the private sector partners with football, the results are positive for everyone involved."

NNPCL's sponsorship has proven to be a valuable asset in connecting Nigerians across the globe with their national team, ensuring that fans can continue to support the Super Eagles as they chase World Cup qualification.