Liberia: $42 Million Rural Electrification Project to Power Buchanan, Grand Bassa, and Southeast Liberia

Buchanan — A major boost to energy access in Grand Bassa and the wider Southeast corridor of Liberia has been initiated with the launch of a $42 million Rural Electrification Programme, funded by the European Union (EU).

This project, part of the EU's support for Liberia's infrastructure, is set to electrify thousands of households in Buchanan, Sinoe, and Barclayville.

The initiative was unveiled during a five-day site visit to Buchanan by Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Ngafuan, who expressed deep appreciation for the project's significance. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to fulfilling its financial responsibilities to ensure timely completion.

The project aims to bring electricity to around 12,054 households in Buchanan, with both single and three-phase pre-paid meters.

The project will also provide approximately 825 LED streetlights for the city. In addition, 4,344 homes in Greenville will be connected through a 43-kilometer transmission route, and a mini-hydro power plant will be constructed on the Sinoe River Rapids to provide electricity.

A solar PV plant and mini-grid network will be established in Barclayville, along with solar home systems for communities on the outskirts.

Minister Ngafuan emphasized that the project is fully funded by the EU through a grant, meaning no repayment is required by the Liberian government, which he called "a lifeline for the country's development agenda."

He also assured that the government would meet its obligations, ensuring the project moves forward without financial setbacks.

Ambassador Nona Deprez, Head of Delegation from the European Union to Liberia, reiterated the EU's commitment to the project and its transformative potential for the region. "A total of €42 million has been allocated for electricity distribution in Buchanan, and renewable energy solutions for Barclayville," she stated, stressing the importance of a collaborative approach to avoid delays and meet the 2026 completion deadline.

Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence also praised the progress, reflecting on the long wait for reliable power in Grand Bassa.

"It's been over eight years since we passed back the power plant," she recalled, expressing gratitude for the EU's support in bringing electricity to the county.