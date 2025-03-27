Liberia: Cobra Taekwondo Institute Calls for Sporting and Medical Equipment to Support Athletes

Monrovia — Master Mohammed Z. Jallah, the head of BA-FON II at the Cobra Taekwondo Institute, is calling on taekwondo veterans and enthusiasts to support his athletes with essential sporting and medical equipment.

In an exclusive interview with FrontPageAfrica, Master Jallah described the progress of his athletes over the past one and a half years since they began training in early 2024 as encouraging.

However, he emphasized that despite their commitment and passion for the sport, the athletes face significant challenges due to a lack of modern equipment and adequate healthcare, which could hinder their potential in both local and international competitions.

Master Jallah shared that his institute currently trains 100 athletes from various communities on Bushrod Island and St. Paul Bridge. He highlighted that the parents of these athletes are fully supportive of their children's involvement in taekwondo and are eager for them to continue developing their skills.

He noted that once these athletes complete their training, they will be prepared for local and international competitions.

"I'm making this call to veterans and lovers of the sport of taekwondo in and outside of Liberia to come to the aid of my institute with sports equipment or financial support," Master Jallah said. "The 100 athletes under my institute's care have consistently demonstrated their dedication, arriving on time for training and responding well to the various categories of practice. They are serious about improving their taekwondo skills, and I am confident they can excel both locally and internationally."

The Cobra Taekwondo Institute holds training sessions every Saturday and on holidays for athletes from Bushrod Island and the Virginia community in Montserrado County.