Liberia: Kojo Defends Decision to Bench Justin Salmon in World Cup Qualifiers

Monrovia — Liberia national team coach Thomas Kojo has defended his decision to leave Justin Salmon on the bench during the recent World Cup qualifiers against Tunisia and São Tomé, amid growing criticism.

Salmon, a key player for Norwegian second-tier club Egersund, was the only foreign-based player in the squad not to feature in either match, despite his impressive form, having scored five goals in 26 appearances for his club.

His lack of playing time has sparked backlash from fans, former players, and stakeholders, questioning the decision to invite him and then not give him a single minute on the field.

Following the 1-0 defeat to Tunisia, where Salmon remained an unused substitute, and the subsequent match against São Tomé, where Salmon again failed to make an appearance, the decision to prioritize local players such as Jayhbah Konneh, Sabastine Teclar, and William Gibson over the foreign-based Salmon has been met with mixed reactions.

Former Liberian striker Sam Johnson expressed his frustration on social media, pointing out the financial cost of bringing Salmon from Norway for both qualifiers, estimating the cost at around $6,000.

Johnson questioned why Salmon was left on the bench despite being a professional player in a good league. "After spending around $6,000 to bring him from a good league in Norway to Liberia for both legs, you put him on the bench for both games without giving him a single minute of play," Johnson wrote.

Former national team striker and coach James Debbah also voiced his disappointment, emphasizing that Salmon, with 1,802 minutes played at Egersund, should have been given at least some playing time.

"How can you sideline a player with so much to offer?" Debbah questioned, also expressing concern about the limited playing time given to Divine Teah, another promising player.

In response, Coach Thomas Kojo addressed the media after the São Tomé game, stating that it is not unusual for a player to be called up and not play. "This is the national team. It comprises players from both Europe and local leagues, and it doesn't mean you're superior just because you play in Europe," Kojo explained. "The decision not to play Justin was made by the technical staff in the best interest of the team."

Kojo further clarified that, for him, once a player is part of the national team, whether local or foreign-based, they should be given a fair chance. He added that Salmon's lack of playing time was a tactical decision rather than a personal judgment on the player.

This marks the fifth time Justin Salmon has been an unused substitute for the Lone Star, despite being involved in 12 matches since his debut.

His situation has raised questions about his future with the national team, especially as he continues to perform well for his club.