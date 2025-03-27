Liberia: SUP Demands LFA President Raji Resign Over Alleged Nationality Issue and Mismanagement Claims

Monrovia — The Student Unification Party (SUP) of the University of Liberia has issued a 72-hour ultimatum for Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji to resign, citing concerns over his nationality and alleged mismanagement of football development funds.

On Tuesday, March 25, SUP gathered at the LFA headquarters, demanding Raji's resignation.

The student group raised questions about Raji's nationality, claiming it remains unclear, and accusing him of being unfit to hold the position of LFA president due to his Nigerian descent.

Raji, who has held the LFA presidency since 2018, was born in Grand Cape Mount County to a Nigerian father and a Liberian mother, which, according to Liberian law, qualifies him for citizenship.

However, SUP insists his nationality should be clarified. In Liberia, citizenship can be acquired by birth or through naturalization, and Raji's mixed heritage has become a focal point for the student group.

SUP's Propaganda Chief, Polay Emmanuel Nya, stated, "We have come today to give Raji a 72-hour ultimatum to resign, failure to do so, he will face unspecified consequences." Nya also criticized Liberian citizens for not properly vetting leaders before electing them and claimed that Raji's leadership has been marred by mismanagement of funds allocated to the LFA for football development.

In addition to the calls for resignation, the student group urged the National Legislature's Public Accounts Committee to investigate Raji's management of state resources provided to improve the country's football infrastructure.

"All the money that was given for the development of football should be accounted for," Nya added.

Despite repeated efforts to contact Raji for a response, the LFA president did not respond to calls or text messages by press time.

This protest comes after a similar demonstration on March 18, which turned violent, resulting in injuries and property damage. However, Tuesday's protest remained peaceful, with police officers stationed at the LFA headquarters to monitor the situation.

The demand for Raji's resignation has now placed a spotlight on the management of the LFA and the ongoing concerns over the governance of football in Liberia.