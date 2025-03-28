Nigeria: Katsina Chief Judge Grants Bail to 103 Inmates, Discharges Three

27 March 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Francis Sardauna

Katsina — The Katsina State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, has granted bail to 103 inmates and discharged three others on health conditions, duration of stay in custody and age.

The inmates of the new Medium Security Custodial Centre in the Katsina metropolitan area, were freed from the correctional centre by the chief judge yesterday.

Abubakar, had last week, granted bail to 91 inmates and released four others at the old Medium Security Custodial Centre, Katsina.

Represented by Justice AB Bawale, Abubakar said the first and second exercises were aimed at decongesting correctional facilities in the state.

"Today (Wednesday), we have granted bail to a total number of 103 inmates and discharged three others based on health condition, duration of stay in custody, age and industry while in custody," he said.

Commending the officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service in the state for their dedication to duty and hard work, the chief judge urged them to sustain the tempo.

Earlier, the Controller of Corrections, Katsina State Command, Umar Baba, lauded Justice Abubakar for coming to the aid of the inmates by granting mercy and pardon.

He expressed deep gratitude to the chief judge not only for granting mercy and pardon to the inmates, but also for going the extra mile to provide relief items and welfare packages to them.

He further advised the freed inmates to be of good behaviour, desist from crimes, and make good use of the skills they have acquired while in the correctional facilities.

