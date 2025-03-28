Nigeria: Annie Idibia Expresses Gratitude to Supporters Amid Separation From 2Baba

27 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia, the estranged wife of award-winning musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has expressed gratitude to her family, friends and supporters for their unwavering love and encouragement.

Annie took to her official Instagram page, @annieidibia1, on Thursday, to share a heartfelt message signed in her maiden name, to those in her support system.

She said: "To my family, to my friends who came through for me, the support system I have now, all my amazing family here and all over the world, God Bless you for the outpouring of love.

"I appreciate every single one of you and I do not take any of it for granted.

"May the universe continue to be in your favour. God bless you alI.

"Lots of love. Annie Uwana Macaulay."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this development is coming a few hours after her return to social media following the highly publicised breakup with 2Baba.

NAN reports that the actress caused a stir on social media when she deleted all her Instagram posts.

Annie's marriage to 2Baba, which had undergone so many controversies, ended in January, when the musician announced their separation on social media.

2Baba has since moved on with his new fiancée, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo lawmaker, while reports had it that the actress sought rehabilitation after the breakup.

Meanwhile, her return to social media and her first post has continued to stir a lot of reactions from fans and supporters.

As at the time of this report, her post had received over 70,000 reactions, and about 17,000 comments, including those from fellow actresses like Iyabo Ojo, Regina Daniels, Ego Nwosu and Mercy Aigbe.

