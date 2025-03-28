Nigeria: Planned $10.15m Investment Will Raise Nigeria's Statistical Rating - World Bank

..As FG Affirms Independence of NBS

World Bank County Director to Nigeria, Ndiame Diop says investing about $10-15m annually into the Nigeria's statistical system, can raise the performance to that of its aspirational peers.

Mistiaen stated this during a courtesy call on Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu with his team from the World Bank in his office.

In his presentation on the next level statistics to support Nigeria's reform and growth agenda, he observed that the country's statistical performance was not at par with its aspirational peers as Mexico, Columbia, South Africa and Brazil.

In response, the Minister assured Nigerians that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will remain independent, as it will continue to support the agency in exercising its functions of analyzing and disseminating statistical data on socio-economic issues in the country.

The minister of Budget and National Planning,

Bagudu praised the NBS for providing credible statistical data that have been utilized by international and reputable organizations over the years, as it has been known to release timely and methodical data and thus promised noninterference of government in its affairs.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank for the financial and technical support to the National Bureau of Statistics for its efforts to strengthen the agency.

The Statistician General of the Federation and CEO of the NBS Prince Adeyemi Adeniran noted that investments in statistics will bring about more growth and development, he however appreciated the Federal Government for improved funding of the agency which was the highest in the last 10 years.

He agreed that with more budget and more engagement with development partners, NBS can do better.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in Nigeria, as the national statistical office, is responsible for collecting, compiling, analyzing, and disseminating official statistics on social, economic, demographic, and environmental activities, providing data for policy-making and national development.