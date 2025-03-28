Nigeria: Killings, Destruction Ungodly - Adeleke Tells Warring Communities

Charges Osun Governor on peace

The Former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Osun State, Prince Adebayo Adeleke, BANIK, has described the killings and wanton destruction of properties in Ilobu, Ifon and Erin-Osun as ungodly.

He berated the warring communities for allowing such spill of blood and destruction, saying it the crisis is unfortunate, especially as it occurred during the holy month of Ramadan and Lenten season.

Speaking on the side of 6th annual Ramadan lecture organized by BANIK Community Empowerment Foundation in Iree, where the renown Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muideen Salman in Iree on Thursday, charged the State Governor Ademola Adeleke to be stern and firm on issues of security of lives and property.

His words, "It is unfortunate that Osun State has not been peaceful since the beginning of this year with Ifon and Ilobu crisis. The killings that followed the reinstatement of APC council officials was also unfortunate as the governor refused to be dispassionate on the issue. Now the renewed hostilities between Ifon, Ilobu and Erin-Osun during the Holy month of Ramadan and Lenten season is most unfortunate.

"The Governor must show capacity to lead during such crisis to keep Osun peaceful. I am also imploring the warring communities to sheath their swords and give peace a chance. The people suffering from the crisis are indigenes and the towns, hence, they should get to a round table to resolve the crisis".

Early in his lecture, Sheikh Salman political and community leaders to check their greeds in a bid to make live more abundant for the masses, saying excessive greed, especially among public office holders is a way of invitating God's wrath.

"Political and community leaders must always remember that posterity will judge their action and inaction in this life and heaven, hence, should check their greed to avoid God's wrath as a result of the anger of the people", he stressed.