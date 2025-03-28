Nigerian Govt, UN Launch Third SDGs-Focussed Short Film Challenge

The winning film will receive prizes, global exposure, and additional opportunities.

The Nigerian government and the Nations Information Centre (UNIC) are set to launch the third edition of the Short Film Challenge for young creatives to project development issues in the country.

The organisers gave the details of the programme at a media briefing held at the UN House in Abuja on Wednesday

Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs), explained that the initiative is aimed at mobilising the country's filmmakers to produce impactful short films on humanitarian and developmental issues.

Film as a catalyst for change

She added that the anticipated films would highlight developmental challenges, proffer solutions and inspire action on critical issues such as poverty, illiteracy, gender inequality, climate change and social justice.

She said that Nigeria has a strong capacity to use films as a catalyst for change.

"This initiative is more than just a competition; it is a movement. A platform where young visionaries can shape narratives, challenge norms, and propose innovative solutions to global challenges.

"As the world approaches the final stretch to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, initiatives like the SDGs Short Film Challenge and Awards are crucial in empowering young people to take ownership of the development narrative and drive meaningful change," she said.

Speaking at the event, Mohamed Fall, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, emphasised the importance of storytelling as a powerful advocacy tool for the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Nigeria is a storytelling powerhouse. Our Nollywood industry, which is among the largest film industries in the world, reaches millions across Africa and beyond. By channelling this creative force toward the SDGs, we are doing more than amplifying awareness," he said.

"As we approach the final stretch to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, we need these stories more than ever. Films have the unique power to translate complex global challenges into human experiences that resonate, educate, and ignite action."

The UN lead expressed support for the initiative, reinforcing the vital role of youth and digital innovation in driving the 2030 Agenda forward.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About the initiative

Since its inception in 2022, the SDGs short film challenge has grown exponentially.

It has a total of 73 entries in 2023 and received about 2,250 from 119 countries in 2024.

This year's challenge introduces key strategic activities, including a training and capacity-building programme, an expansion of the grand finale into a three-day SDGs Film Festival, and enhanced collaborations and industry support.

The online portal is now open for filmmakers to submit short films (maximum 15 minutes) addressing selected SDG themes. A panel of judges will evaluate submissions based on creativity, impact, and SDGs' alignment.

The grand finale of the challenge is scheduled to take place in the third quarter of this year, featuring exhibitions, high-level discussions, and thematic panels. The winning film will receive prizes, global exposure, and additional opportunities.