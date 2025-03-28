Nigeria: Kaduna to Recruit 1,800 Health Workers

Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani has approved the recruitment of 1,800 staff to fill the personnel gaps across the Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities across the state.

Commissioner of Health in the state, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, on Thursday in a statement, stated that the recruitment will strengthen the state's leading role in Primary Health Care.

Hajiya Umma said the recruitment will directly address the gaps in Human Resources at the facilities to significantly reduce maternal and child mortalities as well as improve the well-being of Kaduna citizens.

The statement recalled that there was an ongoing revitalisation of 255 PHC facilities, provision of state-of-the art equipment and distribution of essential drugs across the state.

The commissioner also announced that all the 255 PHCs in Kaduna State will be remodeled and upgraded to Level 2 status, as part of the Governor Sani administration's overhaul of the health sector.

The statement added that the upgraded PHCs will undertake management of uncomplicated diabetes, uncomplicated hypertension, resuscitation of severe asthma and assisted delivery as well as other essential services.

"Under the present administration, quality healthcare is not a privilege, but a fundamental human right and this explains why the PHC Leadership Challenge that Kaduna State received, ranked the state as the best in Primary Health Care in the North West Zone," Umma said.