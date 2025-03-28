Nigeria: Tinubu Working to Ease Hardship, Says First Lady

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has reassured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was doing all it could to improve the country and make life better for the citizens.

She spoke at the Iftar (breaking of fast) with former First Ladies of Nigeria, female National Assembly Members, wives of National Assembly members, and others, at the State House in Abuja, on Thursday.

Senator (Mrs) Tinubu, in a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, admonished everyone to take one person at a time and lend a helping hand to such, as this will go a long way in ameliorating the hardship of others.

The First Lady, who noted that Ramadan and Lent season coincided this year, said it was something that God had ordained before time.

"It is the time of sober reflection for our Muslim brothers and sisters and even the Christian brothers and sisters, they are having the Lent. God had ordained it to be so even at this time in a nation," she stated.

The First Lady urged the Muslim ummah to continue in the virtues, which they exhibited during the Ramadan, and they should always pray for God's mercy.

Earlier, the wife of the Vice President, in her welcome remarks, thanked the First Lady for the Iftar.

She urged everyone to remember President Bola Tinubu and indeed the nation in prayers at all times.

The vice chancellor of Azman University, Kano, Professor Fatima Mukhtar, gave the lecture on the spiritual significance and teachings of Ramadan.

Special prayers were also offered for the nation, the president and the entire citizens.